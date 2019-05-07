AccuWeather: Pleasant Wednesday on tap

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have a pleasant mix of sun and clouds with a high near 70 on Wednesday, but we've got some rain in store for the latter half of the weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Partly cloudy with a high of 68.
Thursday
Damp and cool with drizzle and a high of 59
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 68.
Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 68.
Sunday
Rather cloudy with a high near 61.
Monday
Chance of showers with a high near 67.
Tuesday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 68.
