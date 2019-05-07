Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant Wednesday on tap

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have a pleasant mix of sun and clouds with a high near 70 on Wednesday, but we've got some rain in store for the latter half of the weekend.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Wednesday
Partly cloudy with a high of 68.

Thursday
Damp and cool with drizzle and a high of 59

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 68.



Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 68.

Sunday
Rather cloudy with a high near 61.

Monday
Chance of showers with a high near 67.



Tuesday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 68.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Colorado school shooting leaves 8 students injured: LIVE
Possible carjacking attempt, police-involved shooting in NJ
Police: Man used phony passenger in HOV lane on LIE
NYC building collapses after being struck by out-of-control car
Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
15-year-old suspect in stray bullet death surrenders to police
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Show More
Some NYC Uber, Lyft drivers set for 2-hour strike Wednesday
Justice for Junior trial: Prosecutors play video of teen's murder
7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing
Family pleads for help after elderly woman critically hurt in hit-and-run
Mayor unveils 'NYC Care' card, discusses possible 2020 bid
More TOP STORIES News