AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine on cooler Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny but temperatures will struggle through the 40s.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 52.
Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 46.
Tuesday
Morning showers with a high of 56.
Wednesday
A bit cooler with a high of 51.
Thursday
Scattered rain with a high of 52.
Friday
Cloudy and warm with a high of 69 on the first full day of Spring.
Saturday
Sunny with a chance of rain with a high of 53.
