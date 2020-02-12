Weather

AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and it won't be as harsh in the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Sunday

Plenty of sunshine with a high of 43.

Monday
Cloudy and milder with a high of 55.


Tuesday
A few showers with a high of 58.

Wednesday

Rain at times with a high of 58.

Thursday
A bit cooler with a high of 52.



Friday
Shower possible with a high of 47.

Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 42.

