NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and it won't be as harsh in the afternoon.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Plenty of sunshine with a high of 43.
Monday
Cloudy and milder with a high of 55.
Tuesday
A few showers with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Rain at times with a high of 58.
Thursday
A bit cooler with a high of 52.
Friday
Shower possible with a high of 47.
Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 42.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More