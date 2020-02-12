weather

AccuWeather: PM thunderstorms passing through area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Humidity makes a comeback on Friday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Humid thunderstorms with a high of 81.

Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.

Sunday
Cooler comfort with a high of 78.

Monday

June gem with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Another beauty with a high of 82.

Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 83.

Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.



