AccuWeather: Possible clouds and drizzle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be some possible showers Thursday, as well as Friday morning.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Clouds and possible drizzle with a high of 44.
Friday
AM showers with a high of 52.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 50.
Sunday
Rain at night with a high of 54.
Monday
Soggy start with a high of 52.
Tuesday
Chillier blend with a high of 42.
Wednesday
Sunny and partly cloudy to start off 2020 with a high of 46.
