Weather

AccuWeather: Possible clouds and drizzle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be some possible showers Thursday, as well as Friday morning.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Thursday
Clouds and possible drizzle with a high of 44.

Friday
AM showers with a high of 52.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 50.

Sunday
Rain at night with a high of 54.

Monday
Soggy start with a high of 52.

Tuesday
Chillier blend with a high of 42.

Wednesday
Sunny and partly cloudy to start off 2020 with a high of 46.

----------
