Weather

AccuWeather: Possible thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be warm and more humid with sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. Expect a heavy shower or thunderstorm late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Monday
More humid with a high of 83.

Tuesday

Heavy AM thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.

Thursday
Very warm with a high of 86.

Friday
Still summery with a high of 86.

Saturday
Warm and sticky with a high of 85.

Sunday
Possible PM thunderstorm with a high of 80.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father charged after mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI
Famed Wallendas set to walk 25 stories above Times Square
Mets skipper curses, pitcher charges at reporter
Man visiting NYC from Alabama punched in face, dies
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Best-selling author Judith Krantz dies at 91
Passengers lucky to be unharmed after plane crash in NJ
Show More
New Jersey officers save choking baby's life
Police: Man slashed in the neck walking down subway stairs in TriBeCa
2 killed after accident on Wantagh State Parkway on Long Island
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal
Panic ensues on MTA bus after man appears to flash weapon
More TOP STORIES News