NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be warm and more humid with sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. Expect a heavy shower or thunderstorm late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
More humid with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Heavy AM thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.
Thursday
Very warm with a high of 86.
Friday
Still summery with a high of 86.
Saturday
Warm and sticky with a high of 85.
Sunday
Possible PM thunderstorm with a high of 80.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Possible thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News