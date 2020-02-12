weather

AccuWeather: Potential for PM thunderstorm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be humid, with the possibility of an evening thunderstorm.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday
PM thunderstorms possible with a high of 87.

Monday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Stays warm with a high of 83.

Thursday
Heat peaks with a high of 89.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 87.

Saturday
Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 82.



Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV.
