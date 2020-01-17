Weather

AccuWeather: Quick-hitting winter storm to arrive

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm Saturday into Saturday night will likely begin as snow all across the region, then turn to ice and/or rain at times, at least in New York City and coastal areas.

RELATED: Here's the latest on this weekend's winter storm



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.

Sunday

Gusty again with a high of 39.

Monday
Biting wind with a high of 32.

Tuesday
Bright and bitter with a high of 29.

Wednesday
Still cold. High 34.

Thursday
Near normal with a high of 38.

Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 42.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain
2 in custody after slashing at LIRR train station lobby
Gunshot fired in Midtown, but no victim found
Despite another random subway attack, crime stats are down: NYPD
Rapper from Brooklyn accused of transporting stolen car from LA
Police offer $10K reward for info in 2010 murder of Queens woman
Suspect in bleach attack at NYC subway station in custody
Show More
Neighbors speak out after young mom found dead in Long Island home
JFK, 2 other airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Defendants in 2015 East Village explosion sentenced up to 12 years
ICE leader blames 'sanctuary' policies for NYC killing
Man follows young girl walking her dog in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News