AccuWeather: Quiet Easter - then watch out for wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be quiet through Easter Sunday, but watch out for a high impact wind even on Monday, with the potential for gusts up to 70 mph in New York City and along the coast.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Milder breeze with a high of 63.Rain and thunderstorms with a high of 68.Still windy with a high of 60.Cool rain with a high of 50.Passing shower with a high of 54.A little rain with a high of 55.Partly sunny with a high of 56.