weather

AccuWeather: Quiet Easter - then watch out for wind

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be quiet through Easter Sunday, but watch out for a high impact wind even on Monday, with the potential for gusts up to 70 mph in New York City and along the coast.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Milder breeze with a high of 63.

Monday
Rain and thunderstorms with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Still windy with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Cool rain with a high of 50.

Thursday
Passing shower with a high of 54.

Friday
A little rain with a high of 55.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ landlord waives rent for 3 months amid coronavirus crisis
A city under siege: 24 hours in the fight to save NYC
De Blasio plan to keep NYC schools closed just 'opinion;' no decision yet, Cuomo says
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains
783 more New Yorkers dead as death rate stabilizes at 'horrific rate'
Over 22,000 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nassau County; deaths hit 792
Show More
Gov. Murphy orders NJ Transit to cut capacity by 50%
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Gov. Cuomo says de Blasio can't open, close NYC schools
Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
NY nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
More TOP STORIES News