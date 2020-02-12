AccuWeather: Quiet Easter - then watch out for wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be quiet through Easter Sunday, but watch out for a high impact wind even on Monday, with the potential for gusts up to 70 mph in New York City and along the coast.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Milder breeze with a high of 63.
Monday
Rain and thunderstorms with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Still windy with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Cool rain with a high of 50.
Thursday
Passing shower with a high of 54.
Friday
A little rain with a high of 55.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.
