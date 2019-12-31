Weather

AccuWeather: Quiet start to 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Quiet start weatherwise to 2020 but then rain returns Thursday night.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Breezy blend to start off 2020, with a high of 43.



Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 49.

Friday
Mild rain with a high of 52.

Saturday
Periods of rain wiht a high of 57.



Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 43.

Monday
Variable clouds with a high of 40.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.

