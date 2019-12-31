AccuWeather: Quiet start to 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Quiet start weatherwise to 2020 but then rain returns Thursday night.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Breezy blend to start off 2020, with a high of 43.
Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 49.
Friday
Mild rain with a high of 52.
Saturday
Periods of rain wiht a high of 57.
Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 43.
Monday
Variable clouds with a high of 40.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.
