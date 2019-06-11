Weather

AccuWeather: Rain clears out on Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will continue in parts of the area overnight until skies begin to clear on Tuesday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Tuesday
Early showers then humid with clearing and a high of 76.

Wednesday

Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 76.

Thursday
Rain and a rumble with a high of 70.

Friday
Partly sunny and warmer with a high of 74.

Saturday
Pleasant blend with a high of 80.

Sunday
Sun and clouds, chance of a shower, with a high of 80.

