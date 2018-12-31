WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rain continues on New Year's Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Rain will soak the Tri-State area on this New Year's Eve, with a general 0.75"-1.25" before ending around midnight.

Some of the rain this evening could come down hard enough to cause flooding, especially in areas of poor drainage.

Expect a soggy Times Square for the midnight ball drop with rain and a temperature of 48 degrees. For comparison's sake, last year's ball drop temperature was 9 degrees with a wind chill of -4!

Rain will taper off after midnight as temperatures rise into the 50s.

Download the AccuWeather app for weather information wherever you go

Tomorrow will be windy and quite mild with clouds giving way to some sunshine and a high of 59.

The record high for New Year's Day is 62, set in 1966, so we'll be close! It'll never feel that warm though as winds will be sustained at 12-25mph from the west-southwest, with gusts up to 35mph.

Tomorrow night will be brisk and turning colder with clearing and a low of 32.

Wednesday looks colder with some sun giving way to clouds and a high only in the upper 30s. A couple of rain or snow showers are possible on Wednesday night as a weak disturbance passes by.

Check here for the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service

Clouds will give way to some sun on Thursday with a high in the mid 40s. Our next shot at rainfall comes Friday into Saturday, with possibly some mixing well north and west of New York City.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherholidaytravel
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Don't miss these space events in 2019
NYC changing snowstorm plan after Snowvember commuter chaos
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
More Weather
Top Stories
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
Woman critically injured by suspected drunk driver in Queens
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter killed in LI fire
Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged in deadly hit-and-run
Police: Arrested man had ear bitten off during fight
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Girl, 7, fatally shot in car as her mother left Walmart
Show More
Waitress says armed man asked her for ride to church
Local emergency rooms prepare for busy New Year's Eve
Woman killed in Tribeca hit-and-run crash identified
LIRR Work train derailment causes 2 peak train cancellations
Increase in deaths of people walking between subway cars
More News