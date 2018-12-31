AccuWeather: Rain continues on New Year's Eve

NEW YORK (WABC) --Rain will soak the Tri-State area on this New Year's Eve, with a general 0.75"-1.25" before ending around midnight.
Some of the rain this evening could come down hard enough to cause flooding, especially in areas of poor drainage.
Expect a soggy Times Square for the midnight ball drop with rain and a temperature of 48 degrees. For comparison's sake, last year's ball drop temperature was 9 degrees with a wind chill of -4!
Rain will taper off after midnight as temperatures rise into the 50s.
Tomorrow will be windy and quite mild with clouds giving way to some sunshine and a high of 59.
The record high for New Year's Day is 62, set in 1966, so we'll be close! It'll never feel that warm though as winds will be sustained at 12-25mph from the west-southwest, with gusts up to 35mph.
Tomorrow night will be brisk and turning colder with clearing and a low of 32.
Wednesday looks colder with some sun giving way to clouds and a high only in the upper 30s. A couple of rain or snow showers are possible on Wednesday night as a weak disturbance passes by.
Clouds will give way to some sun on Thursday with a high in the mid 40s. Our next shot at rainfall comes Friday into Saturday, with possibly some mixing well north and west of New York City.
