AccuWeather: Rain, wintry mix for some on Sunday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Rain, mainly in the morning. High near 48.
Monday
Mostly sunny and windy with a high near 51.
Tuesday
Cooler sunshine with a high near 45.
Wednesdsay
Partly sunny and chilly with a high near 45.
Thursday
Milder clouds with a high near 54.
Friday
Breezy and mild with a high near 65.
Saturday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 55.
