AccuWeather: Rain, wintry mix for some on Sunday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain (a wintry mix for some) will arrive early Sunday, tapering off midday. Snow and sleet will arrive in the north, especially north and west of I-287, where a coating to an inch can make roads slippery early in the day.Rain, mainly in the morning. High near 48.Mostly sunny and windy with a high near 51.Cooler sunshine with a high near 45.Partly sunny and chilly with a high near 45.Milder clouds with a high near 54.Breezy and mild with a high near 65.Breezy and cooler with a high near 55. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app