AccuWeather: Rain, wintry mix for some on Sunday

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain (a wintry mix for some) will arrive early Sunday, tapering off midday. Snow and sleet will arrive in the north, especially north and west of I-287, where a coating to an inch can make roads slippery early in the day.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Sunday
Rain, mainly in the morning. High near 48.

Monday
Mostly sunny and windy with a high near 51.

Tuesday
Cooler sunshine with a high near 45.

Wednesdsay
Partly sunny and chilly with a high near 45.

Thursday
Milder clouds with a high near 54.

Friday
Breezy and mild with a high near 65.

Saturday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 55.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
