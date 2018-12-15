AccuWeather: Rain for most, but wintry for some

Rain will return to the area later Saturday night, with a period of heavier rainfall possible before daybreak. In the higher elevations well north and west of New York City, some of that rain could freeze on untreated surfaces and create slick travel. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory for that possibility of freezing rain.Sunday will be cloudy, brisk and noticeably chillier with periods of rain, but some snow or sleet could mix in across the Poconos and Catskills. Some of the highest elevations could even end up with a small accumulation of snow and sleet before the day is done.Precipitation will gradually taper off Sunday night, and some sunshine will return on Monday.----------