Weather

AccuWeather: Rain for now, snow mixes in mid-week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We've got a rainy and mild start to the week, but by Wednesday it will be freezing cold and the rain will turn into snow.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Monday
Milder rain with a high of 56.



Tuesday

More rain with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Windy and cooler with a high of 37. Overnight rain will turn over into a morning snow.

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has the AccuWeather Forecast.



Thursday
Quite cold with a high of 33.


Friday

Sun to clouds with a high of 44.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 57.

Sunday
Breezy shower with a high of 50.

