AccuWeather: Rain lingers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rain will linger into Tuesday before breaking off late in the evening.
Rain will stick around Tuesday before tapering off in the late evening.



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
Damp start. High of 64.

Wednesday
Back to beautiful with a high of 69.

Thursday
Another gem. High of 72.

Friday
Rain chance with a high of 65.

Saturday
Breezy, clearing. High of 59.

Sunday
Cool blend. High of 63.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 66.

