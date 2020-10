AccuWeather: Rain lingers

EMBED >More News Videos Rain will stick around Tuesday before tapering off in the late evening.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rain will linger into Tuesday before breaking off late in the evening.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Damp start. High of 64.Back to beautiful with a high of 69.Another gem. High of 72.Rain chance with a high of 65.Breezy, clearing. High of 59.Cool blend. High of 63.Partly sunny with a high of 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app