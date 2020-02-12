AccuWeather: Rain returns ahead of weekend chill

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Cool afternoon rain with a high of 57.
Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 49.
Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 59.
Monday
Chance of showers with a high of 58.
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 59.
Wednesday
Nice day with a high of 62.
Thursday
Nice warm-up with a high of 66.
