AccuWeather: Rain returns ahead of weekend chill

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain returns Friday afternoon ahead of a weekend chill that may bring snow to some parts of the Tri-State.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday will be the best bet of the week with sunshine and a high near 70 degrees before a chilly blast with a taste of snow for some returns to the Tri-State.



Friday

Cool afternoon rain with a high of 57.

Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 49.

Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 59.

Monday
Chance of showers with a high of 58.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 59.

Wednesday
Nice day with a high of 62.

Thursday
Nice warm-up with a high of 66.



Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

