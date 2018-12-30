WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rain returns for New Year's Eve

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Skies were mostly clear on the final weekend of the year, but the rain will return one last time before 2018 ends.

Sunday was colder than Saturday with a high of 43.

Another storm promises to bring some more rain but a relatively mild New Year's Eve in Times Square for the ball drop.

The rain will begin mid-afternoon Monday after 4:30 p.m. and continue into the night. Rain will get heavier at night, so umbrellas and other rain gear will be needed.

Temperates will be in the lower to middle 40s -- nowhere near the bitter cold of last New Year's when the temperature was only 9 degrees at midnight with a wind chill of 4 below zero.

Rain will turn to showers overnight with temperatures rising to near 50 degrees.

New Year's Day will be breezy with clouds and temperatures in the middle 50s.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
