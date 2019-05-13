AccuWeather: Rain returns Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain and unseasonably cool temperatures will continue into Monday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Rain Returns with a high near 50.
Tuesday
A few showers with a high near 54.
Wednesday
Turning milder with a high near 65.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 68
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 70.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high near 71.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high near 70.
