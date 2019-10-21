AccuWeather: Rain returns on Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will bring some drizzle in the morning, followed by steadier rain later in the day.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Rain returns with a high of 63.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 65.
Thursday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 66..
Friday
Partly cloudy with a high of 66.
Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 58.
Sunday
Cloudy with a high of 60.
Monday
Clouds give way to sun with a high of 62.
