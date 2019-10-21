Weather

AccuWeather: Rain returns on Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will bring some drizzle in the morning, followed by steadier rain later in the day.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Tuesday
Rain returns with a high of 63.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 65.

Thursday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 66..

Friday
Partly cloudy with a high of 66.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 58.

Sunday
Cloudy with a high of 60.

Monday
Clouds give way to sun with a high of 62.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


