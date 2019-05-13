AccuWeather: Rain returns Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rainy and chilly weather will continue on Tuesday with another round of afternoon showers before skies finally start to clear on Wednesday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
A few showers with a high near 52.
Wednesday
Turning milder and partly sunny with a high near 65.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 68
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 66.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high near 71.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high near 74.
Monday
Partly cloudy, chance of showers with a high near 74.
