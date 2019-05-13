Weather

AccuWeather: Rain returns Tuesday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rainy and chilly weather will continue on Tuesday with another round of afternoon showers before skies finally start to clear on Wednesday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.






Tuesday
A few showers with a high near 52.

Wednesday
Turning milder and partly sunny with a high near 65.

Thursday

Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 68

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 66.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high near 71.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high near 74.

Monday
Partly cloudy, chance of showers with a high near 74.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
