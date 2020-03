AccuWeather: Rain returns Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The fickle forecast continues with rain one day, followed by sunshine the next. Wednesday will see more rain, but it will not be as heavy as Monday. Then we will be back to a sunny and bright Thursday with temperatures in the 50s again.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Chilly rain with a high of 46.Milder again with a high of 55.Morning rain possible with a high of 60.Trending drier with a high of 50.Showers possible with a high of 58.Brisk blend with a high of 56.Breezy day with a high of 58.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app