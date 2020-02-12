AccuWeather: Rain, snow and roller coaster temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain develops overnight around New York City, but areas to the north and west could see some snow and ice.
Expect a wet morning commute on Thursday before an arctic front moves in later in the night.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High 46.
Thursday
Rain to start, but mild. High 51.
Friday
Biting wind. High 33.
Saturday
Bright and bitter. High 32.
Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 46.
Monday
Partly sunny and milder. High 48.
Tuesday
Rain likely. High 52.
