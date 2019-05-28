Weather

AccuWeather: Rain, thunderstorms possible with cooler temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect an even cooler Tuesday with a couple of showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Tuesday

Cooler showers with a high near 68.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high near 75.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast



Thursday
Much warmer with a high near 83.


EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.




Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.



Saturday
Partly sunny and nice with a high near 79.

Sunday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 76.

Monday
Shower and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 76.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
