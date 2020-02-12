Weather

AccuWeather: Rain to wet snow

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain returns on Friday and colder air moves into the region, the storm will end as some wet snow, especially at night, across parts of the Tri-State area.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Rain to some wet snow. High 48 (but falling).

Saturday
Windy and chilly with a high of 45.

Remember to spring forward before you go to bed on Saturday!

Sunday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 58.

Monday
Milder and cloudier with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Mild with a shower. High of 60.
Wednesday
Plenty of clouds. High of 54.

Thursday
Damp start. High 51.

