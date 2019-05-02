Weather

AccuWeather: Rainy and cooler Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will cool off a bit Friday along with some morning drizzle and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
More rain with a high near 59.

Saturday

Finally dry, with a high near 70.

Sunday
Rain, heavy at times in the morning, with a high near 56.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high near 67.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a high near 72.

Wednesday
Chance of showers with a high near 74.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 71.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
