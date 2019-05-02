NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will cool off a bit Friday along with some morning drizzle and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
More rain with a high near 59.
Saturday
Finally dry, with a high near 70.
Sunday
Rain, heavy at times in the morning, with a high near 56.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high near 67.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high near 72.
Wednesday
Chance of showers with a high near 74.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 71.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Rainy and cooler Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News