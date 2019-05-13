Weather

AccuWeather: Rainy and raw

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain and unseasonably cool temperatures will continue to start the week.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Monday
Rain Returns with a high near 50.



Tuesday
A few showers with a high near 54.

Wednesday

Turning milder with a high near 65.

Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 68





Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 70.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high near 71.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high near 70.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters block traffic as disciplinary trial begins in Garner death
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
More than 100 volunteers join search for missing NY teen
Why YouTube influencer lost 2 million subscribers in 2 days
Video shows man on scooter dragging elderly woman
Bride: Guest loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding
Show More
Mayor, activists hold Green New Deal rally at Trump Tower
1 dead in car fire on Brooklyn sidewalk
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in admissions scandal
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from yoga studio
More TOP STORIES News