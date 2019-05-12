Weather

AccuWeather: Rainy Mother's Day

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sorry, Mom! Mother's Day is going to be rainy.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Sunday
Breezy and rainy for Mother's Day with a high near 53.

Monday
Chilly rain with a high near 50.




Tuesday
A few showers with a high near 54.

Wednesday
Turning milder with a high near 65.

Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 68

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 70.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high near 68.

