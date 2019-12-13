Weather

AccuWeather: Rainy start to the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off wet and mild with periods of rain on Saturday.

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL ON SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

EMBED More News Videos

Amy Freeze has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.



Saturday

Rainy mild. High 57

Sunday
Blustery and bright. High 49

Monday
Brisk and cold with flakes late. High 38

Tuesday

Wintry mix to rain. High 45.

Wednesday
Sunny but a cold wind. High 37

Thursday
Partly sunny. High 35.

Friday
Still cold. High 37.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Who threw this puppy from a moving vehicle?
Alleged Jersey City attackers are suspects in earlier killing
Jersey City shooting: FBI searching for van, roundtable held
NJ shooting: What we know about the Black Hebrew Israelites
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Show More
NY package theft suspects lead police on chase, then crash
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
2 construction workers rescued after lift tilted into NYC building
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Fatal crash slows traffic on Southern State Parkway
More TOP STORIES News