AccuWeather: Rainy start to the weekend

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Rainy mild. High 57
Sunday
Blustery and bright. High 49
Monday
Brisk and cold with flakes late. High 38
Tuesday
Wintry mix to rain. High 45.
Wednesday
Sunny but a cold wind. High 37
Thursday
Partly sunny. High 35.
Friday
Still cold. High 37.
