AccuWeather: Rapid recovery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll recover from the gusty winds with beautiful sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the low 50s.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 52.

Thursday
Partly sunny and gusty. High of 44.

Friday
Back to blustery with a high of 39.

Saturday
Brisk and chilly. High of 41.

Sunday
Stays chilly with a high of 42.

Monday
Milder sun with a high of 48.

Tuesday
Even milder with a high of 56.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

