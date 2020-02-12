weather

AccuWeather: Raw and rainy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cool drizzle returns Friday morning and will continue into the early evening.

Friday
AM light rain with a high of 53.

Saturday
Cool Blue. High 52.

Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 59.

Monday
Breezy blend. High 55.

Tuesday
Chilly gusts with a high 46.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 44.

Thursday
Still chilly with a high of 48.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic
Theta becomes record-breaking 29th storm in 2020 Atlantic season
Does weather affect the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
10/29/12: Unforgettable images from Superstorm Sandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating 2 incidents of attempted rape in NYC
COVID Live Updates: One big city is returning to 'Stay-At-Home'
NYC preparing to close schools if positivity threshold reached
Tax should be imposed on those who WFH, economists suggest
Food insecurity on Long Island increases nearly 50%
Broadway stagehand falls to death inside NYC theater
Nurse sent family reassuring video hours before he died of COVID-19
Show More
NYC students' poignant poem celebrating Harris goes viral
NJ tightens restrictions as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge
NYC street vendors protest over-policing, call on City for support
NC Marine wins $1M lottery on Veterans Day
Newark imposes curfew, other restrictions as COVID cases surge
More TOP STORIES News