AccuWeather: Raw and rainy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cool drizzle returns Friday morning and will continue into the early evening.
Friday
AM light rain with a high of 53.
Saturday
Cool Blue. High 52.
Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 59.
Monday
Breezy blend. High 55.
Tuesday
Chilly gusts with a high 46.
Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 44.
Thursday
Still chilly with a high of 48.
