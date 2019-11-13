Weather

AccuWeather: Record-breaking cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Records were broken across the Tri-State area as temperatures dropped to the low 20s early Wednesday. The good news is warmer days are ahead.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Brisk and bitter. High 34.

Thursday
Not as cold with some sun. High 44.

Friday
Turning milder. High 52.

Saturday
Cold again. High 37.

Sunday
Watching a coastal storm. High 42.

Monday
Chance of rain. High 46.

Tuesday

Limited sun. High 52.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



