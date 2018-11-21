NEW YORK (WABC) --An Arctic blast will grip New York City and the Tri-State area on Thanksgiving, with temperatures dipping into the 20s and wind chills in the single digits.
Wednesday will be increasingly windy, with sunshine mixing with some clouds and a flurry late in the afternoon as a cold front pushes through the area.
Highs will reach the lower 40s before dropping like a rock in the evening, as colder air crashes into the region. Temperatures will drop into the 20s in the city and the teens to the north and west.
Thanksgiving Day is looking to be very cold and blustery despite some sunshine. Highs won't even reach freezing, likely not getting above the mid-20s, and the wind could make it feel like the single digits at times.
In fact, if the forecast holds up, this could be one of the top five coldest Thanksgivings in New York City history.
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest Turkey Day on record in New York City was Nov. 28, 1901, when the high temperature was 26 degrees. Only three Thanksgiving have had high temperatures below freezing.
Winds will be out of the northwest at 12 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, which could impact the balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
New York City Emergency Management Department and the Health Department are urging individuals to prepare for extremely cold temperatures during the parade. Cold weather can cause or worsen health problems. Certain individuals are at an increased risk for injuries, illness or death, such as those who drink heavily or use drugs and becomes incapacitated outdoors.
Parade spectators, including older adults and infants, are encouraged to dress warmly. Wear hats, scarves, gloves, and layered clothing. Keep fingertips, earlobes, and noses covered. Prolonged exposure to cold can lead to frostbiteand hypothermia.
Spectators can text THXGIVING18 to 692692 to receive important alerts and notifications about the parade and cold weather
Chilly weather will continue into Friday for all of the shoppers, as highs only "recover" into the middle and upper 30s.
It'll be a bit milder during the weekend, but a little rain is possible.
