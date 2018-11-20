WEATHER

AccuWeather: Thanksgiving forecast calls for near record cold

NEW YORK (WABC) --
While travel shouldn't be impacted by any significant storms this week, Arctic air will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving.

Cloudy skies this morning will clear during the afternoon with breezy conditions and highs only the lower 40s. The temperature will drop to near freezing in the city at night, and even colder to the north and west.

Wednesday, a big travel day, will be increasingly windy with sunshine mixing with some clouds; a flurry late in the afternoon

Highs will reach the lower 40s before dropping like a rock in the evening as colder air crashes into the region. Temperatures will drop into the 20s in the city and the teens to the north and west.

Thanksgiving Day is looking to be very cold and blustery despite some sunshine. Highs won't even reach freezing, likely not getting above the mid-20s, and the wind will make it feel more like the teens all day. In fact, if the forecast holds up, this could be one of the top five coldest Thanksgivings in New York City history.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest Turkey Day on record in New York City was Nov. 28, 1901, when the high temperature was 26 degrees. Only 3 Thanksgiving have had high temperatures below freezing.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 12-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, which could impact the balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Chilly weather will continue into Friday for all of the shoppers, as highs only "recover" into the middle and upper 30s.

It'll be a bit milder during the weekend, but a little rain is possible.



