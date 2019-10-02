Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Record heat before cool down

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The calendar may say October, but the temperature will feel like summer on Wednesday with a high of 90 expected, which would match the record set back in 1927.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Hot and humid. High 90.

Thursday
Cooler rain with a high of 60.

Friday
Windy, cool. High 62.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 60.

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Sunday
Cloudy and milder with a high of 68.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Clearing and cooler with a high of 66.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.


Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
New video of man wanted in UWS attempted subway station rape
Suspect arrested for sucker punching 71-year-old Brooklyn woman
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Teen boy rescued from Bronx home of registered sex offender
Man brandishes box cutter on NYC subway, calls passengers N-word
3rd death reported in Connecticut from EEE
Show More
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
Elderly man struck by dirt bike while walking in Bronx
1st vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Whole Foods recalls cheese in NY, NJ, and CT over listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News