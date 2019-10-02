AccuWeather Forecast: Record heat before cool down

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Hot and humid. High 90.
Thursday
Cooler rain with a high of 60.
Friday
Windy, cool. High 62.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 60.
Sunday
Cloudy and milder with a high of 68.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 74.
Tuesday
Clearing and cooler with a high of 66.
