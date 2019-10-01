Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Record heat on tap for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The calendar may say October, but the temperature will feel like summer on Wednesday with a high of 90 expected, which would match the record set back in 1927.

Morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with warm temperatures on Tuesday.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun, warmer. High 78.

Wednesday
Hot and humid. High 90.

Thursday

Cooler rain with a high of 64.

Friday
Windy, cool. High 64.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 61.

Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high of 68.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 70.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


