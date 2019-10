AccuWeather Forecast: Record heat on tap for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The calendar may say October, but the temperature will feel like summer on Wednesday with a high of 90 expected, which would match the record set back in 1927.Morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with warm temperatures on Tuesday.Clouds to sun, warmer. High 78.Hot and humid. High 90.Cooler rain with a high of 64.Windy, cool. High 64.Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 61.Sunny and nice with a high of 68.A few showers with a high of 70.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------