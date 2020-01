AccuWeather: Record high reached in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Amy Freeze has your updated 7 day forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The temperature hit 65 degrees in Central Park late Saturday morning, breaking the old record of 63 set in 1975.Even warmer temperatures are forecast on Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 60s.These temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year.Cooler weather is expected after a front accompanied by some rain passes through the region on Sunday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Mostly cloudy with record warm temperatures.Morning rain possible with a high of 68. (Record is 66 set in 2017)Cooler blend with a high of 48.PM Showers with a high of 46.Milder with clouds and a high of 51.Cooler breeze. High 50 but dropping.Near normal. High 38.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app