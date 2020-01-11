Weather

AccuWeather: Record high reached in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The temperature hit 65 degrees in Central Park late Saturday morning, breaking the old record of 63 set in 1975.



Even warmer temperatures are forecast on Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

These temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Cooler weather is expected after a front accompanied by some rain passes through the region on Sunday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Mostly cloudy with record warm temperatures.

Sunday
Morning rain possible with a high of 68. (Record is 66 set in 2017)

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has your updated 7 day forecast



Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 48.

Tuesday
PM Showers with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Milder with clouds and a high of 51.

Thursday
Cooler breeze. High 50 but dropping.

Friday
Near normal. High 38.

