AccuWeather Forecast: Record highs reached

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We've hit record highs across the Tri-State area on Wednesday. Central Park officially hit 91, only the 6th time to hit 90+ in the month of October, according to the National Weather Service.All-time record high temps for the month of October were also tied in Islip, New York (88) and broken in Newark, New Jersey (94)!Our return to summer warmth will be brief as rain and cooler temps arrive on Thursday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Hot and humid. High 90.Cooler rain with a high of 60.Windy, cool. High 62.Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 60.Cloudy and milder with a high of 68.A few showers with a high of 74.Clearing and cooler with a high of 66.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------