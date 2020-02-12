AccuWeather: Record warmth, and then rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warmth continues into Tuesday with highs in the 70s before rain returns on Wednesday with cooler days behind it.
Tuesday
Fog first with a high of 73.
Wednesday
Late soaking with a high of 70.
Thursday
Soggy start with a high of 62.
Friday
Cooler clearing with a high of 58.
Saturday
Near normal. High 52.
Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 57.
Monday
Still a chance of rain with a high of 59.
