AccuWeather: Refreshing change as humidity lowers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A refreshing change on Saturday as the humidity lowers and pleasant temperatures hover in the mid 70s.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Dry and pleasant with a high of 75.
Sunday
Cooler blend with a high of 72.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 76.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Same story with a high of 78.
Thursday
Chance of rain with a high of 80.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 82.
