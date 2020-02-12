weather

AccuWeather: Refreshing change as humidity lowers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A refreshing change on Saturday as the humidity lowers and pleasant temperatures hover in the mid 70s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Dry and pleasant with a high of 75.

Sunday
Cooler blend with a high of 72.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Same story with a high of 78.

Thursday
Chance of rain with a high of 80.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 82.



