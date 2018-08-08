WEATHER

AccuWeather: Relief from heat on the way after storms

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
We hit day 4 of a heat wave on Wednesday as temperatures reached 90 again with high humidity, but a cool front is setting off storms and ushering in some relief ahead of the weekend.

Click here for the latest storm alerts from the National Weather Service.

A strong line of storms moved through the area Tuesday night, and three people were struck by lightning in Queens, but those storms brought little relief from the oppressive conditions over the past few days.

Wednesday night's storms were not quite as heavy, with the worst downpours occurring in eastern Fairfield County, Connecticut.

There could be more thunderstorms in the overnight hours, but they are associated with a cold front.

Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler and a little less humid with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
*Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweatherheatNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
3 injured, 1 critically, after Queens lightning strikes
3 struck by lightning as storms move through NYC
Bad weather forces Beyonce and Jay-Z fans inside stadium
More weather
WEATHER
LI school severely damaged after lighting strike sparks fire
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
3 injured, 1 critically, after Queens lightning strikes
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
Corrections officers attacked in 2 incidents
Man arrested at compound allegedly trained kids for school shooting
Venomous rattlesnake captured in South Jersey
Exclusive: NYPD officers recount dramatic rescue on fishing boat
2 teens drown in Ramapo Lake in Oakland
Window pane crashes down below in Midtown Manhattan
Show More
Death of 'Superman' actress Margot Kidder ruled a suicide
Photos released of persons of interest in NJ detectives shooting
NYC Council approves cap on app-based ride-hail vehicles
Plan for rezoning in Inwood approved despite protests
'I warned him': Grandma shoots man trying to get into her home
More News