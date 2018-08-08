AccuWeather: Relief from heat on the way after storms

NEW YORK (WABC) --We hit day 4 of a heat wave on Wednesday as temperatures reached 90 again with high humidity, but a cool front is setting off storms and ushering in some relief ahead of the weekend.
Click here for the latest storm alerts from the National Weather Service.
A strong line of storms moved through the area Tuesday night, and three people were struck by lightning in Queens, but those storms brought little relief from the oppressive conditions over the past few days.
Wednesday night's storms were not quite as heavy, with the worst downpours occurring in eastern Fairfield County, Connecticut.
There could be more thunderstorms in the overnight hours, but they are associated with a cold front.
Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler and a little less humid with temperatures in the upper 80s.
