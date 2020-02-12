AccuWeather: Remaining humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will remain humid with a high of 84 for Father's Day.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Remaining humid with a high of 84 for Father's Day.
Monday
Humid and warmer with a high of 86.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 88.
Wednesday
Chance of strong thunderstorms with a high of 90.
Thursday
Still warm with a high of 87.
Friday
Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 86.
Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.
