AccuWeather: Remnants of Gordon hit our area

Showers and thunderstorms moved through the New York area Monday morning and are expected to last much of the day.It's an AccuWeather Alert day, thanks to the remnants of Gordon moving into the Tri-State area.Monday will be cloudy, breezy and more humid than the past few days with periods of rain and drizzle. The high will only reach 69 degrees.Monday night the clouds and humidity will stick around and there will be a thunderstorm with a low of 68.Tuesday we will see some improvement with sun and clouds. It will be warmer with a high of 81, although there will be another shower or thunderstorm popping up.The warm air from Gordon is pushing the temperatures up in the middle of the week. Hurricane Florence is bringing rough surf to our area as well.