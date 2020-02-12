weather

AccuWeather: Repeat performance

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll once again start off cloudy on Wednesday, but the sun will return by the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Repeat performance. High 77.

Thursday

A few showers. High 73.

Friday
Humid with a chance for storms and a high of 79.

Saturday
Early showers with a high of 78.

Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 72.

Monday
Cool start to June. High 70.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 72.



