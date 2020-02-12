AccuWeather: Repeat performance

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll once again start off cloudy on Wednesday, but the sun will return by the afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Repeat performance. High 77.
Thursday
A few showers. High 73.
Friday
Humid with a chance for storms and a high of 79.
Saturday
Early showers with a high of 78.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 72.
Monday
Cool start to June. High 70.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 72.
