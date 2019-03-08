Weather

AccuWeather: Saturday better than Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be on the rise with sunshine on Saturday, but rain (a wintry mix for some) is expected on Sunday.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday
Rain, mainly in the morning. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday
Milder and windy with a high near 51.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesdsay
Sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday
Afternoon showers with a high around 54.

Friday
Mild with showers. High around 61.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after NJ man carjacked, robbed and locked in trunk
Mom: Son wasn't allowed to use school bathroom, sat in urine
Ex-Nassau Exec Ed Mangano found guilty in corruption retrial
Legendary NYC mob boss Carmine Persico dies at 85
Long Island woman accused of biting, whipping 2 girls
Passenger holding doors allegedly punches subway conductor
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
Show More
Man faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges, officials say
Man arrested in 'catnip cocktail' bust at NJ nutrition store
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at LI 7-Eleven
LI officials, residents want lower speed limit on dangerous road
More TOP STORIES News