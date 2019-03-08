AccuWeather: Saturday better than Sunday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday
Rain, mainly in the morning. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
Milder and windy with a high near 51.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesdsay
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday
Afternoon showers with a high around 54.
Friday
Mild with showers. High around 61.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast