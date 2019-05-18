Weather

AccuWeather: Saturday splendor before heat turns up Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be beautiful and Sunday will be mostly dry but there may be a thunderstorm as temperatures turn to the humid side on Monday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Lots of sun with a high of 75.

Sunday
Warmer and humid with a high of 75..

Monday
Warm with a high near 85.

Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 71.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 72.

Thursday
Warmer and storms possible with a high near 76.

Friday
Sun mixed with clouds with a high near 75.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
