AccuWeather: Saturday splendor before heat turns up Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be beautiful and Sunday will be mostly dry but there may be a thunderstorm as temperatures turn to the humid side on Monday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Lots of sun with a high of 75.
Sunday
Warmer and humid with a high of 75..
Monday
Warm with a high near 85.
Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 71.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 72.
Thursday
Warmer and storms possible with a high near 76.
Friday
Sun mixed with clouds with a high near 75.
