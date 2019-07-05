Weather

AccuWeather: Saturday summer storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect some summer storms on Saturday!

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Summer storms wiht a high of 88.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Monday
Nice blend with a high of 82.



Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 88.

Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 89.

Thursday
More humid with a high of 84.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 82.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 people injured in Bronx shooting
Driver in NJ truck crash says brakes failed: 'A miracle I'm alive'
Police ID ice cream licker, teen won't face adult charges
Do you know him? Man steals phone, posts pic to victim's Instagram
Missing therapy dog of 9/11 first responder reunited with owner
Body of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck has been found
Plane skids off runway, crashes into NJ lake with 4 onboard
Show More
4 shot in Brooklyn after 4th of July fireworks
8 injured after explosions cause dorms to partially collapse
Construction worker injured in fall through NYC school roof
Men shot by officers while setting off fireworks to sue PD, city
Man displays gun during pair of NYC robberies 30 minutes apart
More TOP STORIES News