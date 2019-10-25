Weather

AccuWeather: Saturday will be the better half of the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will arrive with more rain on Sunday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Friday
Fading sun with a high of 65.

Saturday
The better half of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and a high of 61.

Sunday
Steady rain during the afternoon with a high of 66.

Monday
Back to beautiful with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 64.

Wednesday
Partly cloudy with a high of 62.

Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 60.




Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty sergeant allegedly shoots man he found with wife
Artist behind racially offensive Halloween display resigns
NYC man charged in gruesome death of 2-month-old son
Fall foliage 2019: This weekend might be the best
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Missing Carnival cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
Army vet gets life back after losing nose in road rage incident
Show More
Cummings remembered as 'fierce champion' at funeral
Man wanted for throwing bleach in gym employees face in NYC
Woman says car damaged by falling debris from NYC subway
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
More TOP STORIES News