AccuWeather: Say goodbye to the 80s and the humidity for a few days

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Daily high temperatures will drop into the 70s starting Friday evening and a high pressure system will keep things comfortable for the next five days or so.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Dry and pleasant with a high of 75.

Sunday
Cooler blend with a high of 72.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Same story with a high of 78.

Thursday
Chance of rain with a high of 80.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 82.



