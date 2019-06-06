Weather

AccuWeather: Scattered storms for Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will bring a chance of rain in the morning, followed by breaks of sun and then possible storms late in the day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 84.

Friday
Back to beautiful with a high of 78.

Saturday

Pleasant with a high of 81.

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Sunday
Looking dry for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. High 78.

Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Damp to start with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 74.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
